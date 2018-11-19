Home Cities Delhi

DMRC span reaches 317 km after Delhi Metro's new Violet Line section opens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday flagged off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line.

Image of a Delhi metro Train used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line, the entire span of the Delhi Metro network reached 317 km, officials said.

Passenger services on the 3.2 km segment will commence at 5 pm, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday flagged off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line through a remote control," a senior official said.

S K Pathak, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, had on Saturday approved the commencement of passenger operations on this corridor of the Violet Line.

The DMRC said the section will be an extension of the Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar Violet Line.

After the inauguration of the section, the Violet Line span has become 46.6 km and the total length of the Delhi Metro network now stands at 317 km.

