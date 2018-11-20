An attempt to demystify dreams and the universe through colourful strokes on canvas

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Getting inspired from what exists is easy but painting your dreams on a canvas is a challenge worth taking. It is artist Parul Mehra who has taken it on herself to amalgamate her fascination for landscapes and the intriguing concept of demystifying dreams in her ongoing exhibition titled, Dreamscapes.

Going through Mehra’s mix media work which includes oil, acrylic, soft pastels and blue prints on both paper and canvas, makes one feel like they have just entered a fantasy world. “Dreamscape is a kind of landscape with the mystical elements of dreams. It carries with it all sorts of aberrations with both positive and negative aspects in a mystical setting,” shares Mehra, who has researched in depth on how dreams are a translation of what one is going through their lives or what one desires. Through her work she wants the audience to ponder on the possibilities, as to who made this universe and its diverse elements.

A graduate in architecture from the Sushant School of Art and Architecture, Gurugram, Mehra starts painting without giving much heed to the theme which gradually unfolds itself. “The outcome also depends on the mood I’m in while working. Travelling too helps me as I get inspired by my surrounds,” says Mehra.

A bright colour pallet is usually preferred by the young artist, something that is obvious in her current collection. She believes that colour is a quintessential aspect of one’s life and if someone is investing on a particular art piece it should spread a happy environment. “For this exhibition, I have used multiple colours. There are few monochromatic works which are the blue prints,” shares the architect-turned-artist, who gets her style aesthetic from her former profession. Till November 21, at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road.