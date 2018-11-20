Home Cities Delhi

An attempt to demystify dreams and the universe through colourful strokes on canvas

Going through Mehra’s mix media work which includes oil, acrylic, soft pastels and blue prints on both paper and canvas, makes one feel like they have just entered a fantasy world.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Artist Parul Mehra along with her art works

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

Getting inspired from what exists is easy but painting your dreams on a canvas is a challenge worth taking. It is artist Parul Mehra who has taken it on herself to amalgamate her fascination for landscapes and the intriguing concept of demystifying dreams in her ongoing exhibition titled, Dreamscapes.

Going through Mehra’s mix media work which includes oil, acrylic, soft pastels and blue prints on both paper and canvas, makes one feel like they have just entered a fantasy world. “Dreamscape is a kind of landscape with the mystical elements of dreams. It carries with it all sorts of aberrations with both positive and negative aspects in a mystical setting,” shares Mehra, who has researched in depth on how dreams are a translation of what one is going through their lives or what one desires. Through her work she wants the audience to ponder on the possibilities, as to who made this universe and its diverse elements.

A graduate in architecture from the Sushant School of Art and Architecture, Gurugram, Mehra starts painting without giving much heed to the theme which gradually unfolds itself. “The outcome also depends on the mood I’m in while working. Travelling too helps me as I get inspired by my surrounds,” says Mehra.

A bright colour pallet is usually preferred by the young artist, something that is obvious in her current collection. She believes that colour is a quintessential aspect of one’s life and if someone is investing on a particular art piece it should spread a happy environment. “For this exhibition, I have used multiple colours. There are few monochromatic works which are the blue prints,” shares the architect-turned-artist, who gets her style aesthetic from her former profession. Till November 21, at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
canvas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp