Home Cities Delhi

Beware of marriage visa scam to gain residency in Australia!

According to the Australian Border Force (ABF), a total of 164 partner visa applications were refused after they were found to be linked with Singh’s syndicate.

Published: 20th November 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

According to the Australian Border Force (ABF), a total of 164 partner visa applications were refused after they were found to be linked with Singh’s syndicate. (Express Illustrations)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Australian High Commission has put out an alert after an Indian national was arrested in Sydney on charges of masterminding a marriage visa scam that targeted communities from South Asia. 
Jagjit Singh, 32, is accused of being the main facilitator of the scam and was charged with arranging four fake marriages for obtaining permanent residency, the High Commission said in a release. 

According to the Australian Border Force (ABF), a total of 164 partner visa applications were refused after they were found to be linked with Singh’s syndicate. Four others appeared in court for allegedly convincing Australian citizens to marry the prospective partner willing to pay money for the partner visa, which would grant them permanent residency. They were charged under the Migration Act and Criminal code. 

The charge Singh faces carries a maximum penalty of up to $210,000 and/or, 10-year imprisonment. The matter was adjourned until January 8, 2019. ABF Commander Clinton Sims said such scams generally target young women, mostly from disadvantaged and low socio-economic backgrounds, as they are desperate to stay in Australia and generally pay a significant sum of money for such arrangements. 

“Those seeking a visa through a contrived marriage also need to understand that paying a facilitator will not buy them a permanent visa pathway. There is rarely any financial recourse in the event that their partner visa application is unsuccessful. Protecting the integrity of the visa system is an operational priority for the ABF and anyone found to be involved in, or facilitating sham marriages should expect to be investigated and face criminal prosecution,” he said. 

An Indian official said the government has taken steps to check such scams, which involve the people promising citizenship not just for Australia, but also the US, Canada, and New Zealand, and to a smaller extent, some European nations. 

“We work closely with local authorities whenever Indians are involved, but even if the perpetrators are arrested, it is very difficult for the victims who sometimes invest their life’s savings in the hope of getting a permanent residency or citizenship,” she said. “We constantly monitor immigration agents who sometimes guarantee citizenship in return for huge sums of money, and then fail to deliver.” In February last year, a Queensland couple was jailed over a similar scam after being found guilty of organising 16 sham marriages, mostly involving Indian men desperate to stay in Australia. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian High Commission marriage visa scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp