Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cracks whip on departments to clear backlog of complaints

NEW DELHI: Looking at the increasing number of grievances waiting to be addressed through the online monitoring portal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed that no grievance should go unaddressed for more than 15 days.

Kejriwal also asked the heads of departments to personally look into the status reports of the Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS).

In a meeting with the administrative reforms department, Kejriwal stressed that addressing public concerns was of utmost importance and the pending complaints should be resolved quickly at any cost.“Since the government is committed to public welfare, it is important that grievances of the residents of Delhi are duly addressed within the specified time limit given by each department.

It has to be the top-most priority of all HoDs (heads of department) to ensure that no grievance remains unattended, and after a grievance is resolved, there should be no dissatisfaction in the citizens with the department concerned,” Kejriwal said.

The heads of departments will now have to personally check how many grievances have been redressed, and present a status report to the chief minister twice every month.

The PGMS, which is a separate department, has been writing to various departments over the past year to take note of the increasing number of pending complaints, but there was hardly any response.“Many times, the grievances that are received have to go through a lengthy process, therefore many agencies are involved.

Till the time a complaint is not solved, it is shown as pending. There is definitely more work that needs to be done” said a government official.