Home Cities Delhi

Fake marksheet row: FIR against ex-Delhi University Students' Union president Ankit Baisoya

AICC joint secretary and NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta said it was a vindication of the NSUI's stand that Baisoya is a "fraud".

Published: 20th November 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against ex-DUSU president Ankit Baisoya for allegedly furnishing fake marksheets to get admission in the Delhi University, even as the ABVP's vice-president met the vice-chancellor and staked claim to the post of president.

Police said Baisoya has been booked on the IPC charges of cheating and forgery, and they have started an investigation.

AICC joint secretary and NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta said it was a vindication of the NSUI's stand that Baisoya is a "fraud".

"It is quite remarkable that all institutional machinery should kick in with such speed immediately after the expiry of the two-month period (for conducting fresh elections).

This cancellation of admission, FIR, resignation etc now is just confirmation of our charge that Baisoya is a fraud and the RSS-BJP are capturing institutions," Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's vice-president Shakti Singh met the varsity's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and submitted a letter requesting him to be made DUSU president since the two-month period has expired.

"In the event of the office of any major post of office-bearer falling vacant within two months of elections, re-elections should be conducted; otherwise the vice-president may be promoted to the post of president," the guidelines state.

On the registration of the FIR, the ABVP said Baisoya is no longer a member of the students' outfit and if he has done something wrong, he should be punished.

The university authorities had filed a police complaint in connection with the matter on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by K T S Sarao, the head of the Buddhist Studies department, Baisoya had appeared in the entrance examination conducted nationally by the university for admission to the master's course.

"After clearing the examination, Baisoya took admission in MA Buddhist Studies, Part I, and submitted six marksheets of six semesters of Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiruvalluvar University.

"The basic qualification for admission to MA (Buddhist Studies) is a bachelor's degree from any recognised university," Sarao said in the complaint.

According to the complaint, in a written response to a request from Sarao for verification of these marksheets, the controller of examinations of Thiruvalluvar University has said that each of these marksheets submitted by Baisoya "is not genuine. It is a fake certificate".

"On the basis of verification report received from the Controller of Examinations, Thiruvalluvar University, admission of Baisoya was cancelled on November 14," Sarao said.

Baisoya, who was elected the DUSU president in September, resigned from his post on November 15 after the ABVP reportedly asked him to do so.

He has also been suspended from the students' outfit till an inquiry into the allegations is completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ankit Baisoya Delhi University Students' Union ABVP Fake Marksheet Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp