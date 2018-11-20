Home Cities Delhi

KMP Expressway inaugurated, to ease traffic woes in Delhi

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Ballabhgarh-Mujesar Metro rail link, which would facilitate travel for the people of Delhi, and Haryana.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi waves to the crowd after the inaugural event in Gurugram | PTI

PM Narendra Modi waves to the crowd after the inaugural event in Gurugram | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Delhiites can breathe and drive with some ease from Monday onwards as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 83-km Kundli-Manesar stretch of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram.With more than 50,000 trucks, which are among the major polluting vehicles, bypassing Delhi on its western border, green advocates expect a discernible drop in the levels of air pollution in the National Capital.  

In fact, Modi himself drew the notice of the crowds about the KMP Expressway’s benefit to Delhi while addressing Jan the Vikas Rally at Gurgram’s Sultanpur village. “This expressway will also help reduce pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas to a great extent,” he said.

Vehicles heading to other states will now no more need to enter Delhi, he said, adding it would considerably reduce the number of vehicles in the National Capital. “I congratulate the people of Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Now, a network of nearly 270 km of expressways around Delhi is complete.” 

The Monday’s inauguration also means that the completion of the entire stretch of the KMP Expressway. The first stretch from Manesar to Palwal (52 km) was inaugurated in April 2016. Besides five state highways, the six-lane expressway is connected with four National Highways: NH-1 near Kundli; NH-10 near Bahadurgarh; NH 8 at Manesar and NH-2 near Palwal. 

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Ballabhgarh-Mujesar Metro rail link, which would facilitate travel for the people of Delhi, and Haryana. The Delhi Metro’s network now reached 317km. Ballabhgarh is now the fourth city in Haryana to get Metro connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kundli-Manesar-Palwal KMP Expressway Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp