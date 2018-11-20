Home Cities Delhi

Man who threw chilly powder at Kejriwal was issued entry pass for Delhi Secretariat: Sources

The 40-year-old attacker, Anil Sharma, had gone to the secretariat allegedly seeking help for an ailing relative, they said.

Published: 20th November 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police detain Anil Kumar who allegedly threw chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi Tuesday November 20 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The man who threw chilly powder at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his office managed to gain entry in the Delhi Secretariat after being issued a pass to go to PGMS unit of the government, sources said.

The AAP leaders alleged that the man threw red chilli powder at the chief minister, a claim denied by the Delhi Police.

Incidentally, the attack on Kejriwal took place a day after he reviewed the functioning of the Public Grievance Management System (PGMS) on Monday and directed heads of departments to give top priority to complaints of the people.

Sharma had reached the reception of the Delhi Secretariat where he was issued a pass after a call was received from the PGMS, sources said.

"He was seeking help for an ailing relative. The pass was issued to him after a call was received from PGMS located in the secretariat," they said.

Public entry at the Delhi Secretariat is allowed from its gate number 6 where Delhi Police personnel do separate frisking of men and women going inside the premises.

The AAP leaders termed it as a security lapse that the attacker managed to carry red chilli powder with him inside the secretariat.

"What if he would carry a weapon?," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked at a press conference, alleging a "conspiracy" between the BJP and the Delhi Police for an attack on Kejriwal.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident showed Kejriwal accompanied by his staff outside his office at the third floor of the Delhi Secretariat.

The accused could be seen approaching him without any check and handing him over some papers that Kejriwal gave to his staff.

The accused could be seen in the video bending down to touch Kejriwal's feet and suddenly lunging at him with his hand brushing past the chief minister's face.

The Delhi Police in a statement recounted the incident but did not specify whether the man threw chilli powder.

The statement mentioned that the man possessed a pouch which apparently contained chilli powder.

The incident took place at around 2.25 pm on the third floor of Delhi Secretariat.

"When the CM was coming out of his chamber, one person later identified as Anil tried to hand over his complaint to the chief minister who in turn passed it to a staff member," the statement said.

It also claimed that Kejriwal's spectacles fell when his staff took him away.

Subsequently, the security personnel took him aside and found him carrying a pouch in his hand, which apparently contained chilli powder, the statement said.

"Sharma was visiting the secretariat with reference of some staff. He has been detained for further questioning," it added.

He was detained and interrogated by the police.

