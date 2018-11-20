Sculpting magic from marble

Suridhi Sharma By

Express News Service

It is only a determined heart that can convert a rugged stone into smooth and sensual artwork. Udaipur-based Lallan Singh is well aware of the challenges that present themselves as he carves out beautiful marble pieces, one after the other. With his recent exhibition, Divine Journey II in the city, the artist speaks about the charm and the challenges of the medium and what the future holds for artists like him.

“The medium I work with, marble, is a very difficult medium. It requires a lot of work and patience. It is not easy to devote your heart to stone. But if you can achieve that passion, the results are amazing,” says Singh, whose recent works are inspired by nature and human relationships.

Singh believes that the art that comes from independent artists have a soul and a human connect that cannot be achieved in the artworks that are mass produced. “An artist always tries to bring out his innermost feelings through his works. Though mass produced art is cheaper to produce but the charm of handmade art is irreplaceable.”

Ever since childhood, Singh was interested in art. However, he went through the drill of a conventional education system and even tried for a conventional career. But his heart wanted something else. So he started producing art works.

Sculpting as a profession is still challenging as it is extremely difficult to freelance. “The biggest problem young artists are facing is that they are unable to fully devote themselves to their passion. They have to do random jobs to keep afloat and that keeps them from making better art, which in turn is a hindrance to their growth. It becomes a scary cycle,” says he. Till December 7 at Triveni Kala Sangam.

