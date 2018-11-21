Home Cities Delhi

Capturing the realm between human emotions and language

The one thing that most human beings crave is inner peace and balance.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

The one thing that most human beings crave is inner peace and balance. However, the road to this destination can vary for everyone. Many of us end up in a journey that takes us even further from it. “Slogging most of our lives to achieve material pleasure and financial stability, we forget that this destination that we want to arrive at is an illusion. The journey itself should bring us inner peace because before we know it, our journey is over,” says artist Mohan Singh, whose latest exhibition, Metonia, explores the true meaning of life ­‑ the emotion of love.

For Singh, love is not the idea pop culture identifies with, rather the kind of love that leads to healing and exists as compassion. “Love exists beyond the human boundaries and it can help us transform a great deal. Love has that power and Metonia refers to transformation, which is how this exhibition came to be named,” explains the 46-year-old artist.

Singh works with acrylic on the canvas. “When we start to paint, as artists, there are several emotions that come and go and it is important to capture those. For me it is very important that the medium I work with is fast paced.

Acrylic gives me space to capture all that I want to as it dries fast,” he says. While humans have developed the skill to convert feelings into words, Singh shares that there still exists a realm between human emotions and language that cannot be captured by words and this is where art is born.

His works delve into the realm in between, and he explains the importance and role of art which is to help us rise above the constant rut that we are in. However, at the same time says that the world is not kind to artists. “This is no easy work, but it is upon us to keep doing this work,” he says.The exhibition is on at Gallerie Ganesha till November 26, 11 am to 7pm. 

TAGS
inner peace emotion of love

Comments

