Mahabharata through the eyes of Karn

An integral drama Maharathi will be staged by the Black Pearl Arts at Delhi’s Sriram Center on Friday, November 23. Written by eminent dancer, actor, director, and screenwriter dialogue writer, Vibhanshu Vaibhav, it is being directed by Amul Sagar. It will show us Mahabharata with the view of Karn, who is the Maharathi.

The importance of religion is also shown through this play. If there is no work done in the interest of religion then it is wrong, guilt is wrong. According to Sagar, Maharathi is a drama in the context of history, not only related to history but also in the context of today’s present society through the Mahabharata. This play mirrors the society Through this play, the team aims to uphold the idea that an ideal society is not a distant aspiration, it can be created by removing evils from it, slowly and steadily, but thoroughly.