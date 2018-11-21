Home Cities Delhi

Man who threw chilli powder on Arvind Kejriwal broke glass panes at Delhi Secretariat months ago: Police

The accused, Anil Sharma, was arrested on Tuesday and was interrogated jointly by the local police, Special Cell and Intelligence Bureau.

Police detain Anil Kumar who allegedly threw chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi Tuesday November 20 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 40-year-old man, who allegedly flung chilli powder at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had broken glass panes at the reception area of the Delhi Secretariat one-and-a-half years ago after he failed to get an audience with the CM, police said.

During interrogation, he claimed that he had tried to meet Kejriwal one-and-a-half-years ago but after he could not meet him, he broke the glass panes in the reception area of Delhi Secretariat.

Police said they will be verifying his claims and are further probing the matter.

He told the investigators he is married and has a daughter.

His wife stays with her parents in Haridwar.

He graduated from a university in Meerut and was employed as a contractual worker with a company in Gurgaon at a salary of Rs 14,000 per month, he told police.

He told sleuths that he was earlier addicted to ganja but had quit drugs.

