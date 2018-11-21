Stinging reality: 250-plus dengue cases last week in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mosquitoes have left their stings all over the National Capital — over 250 fresh cases of dengue were reported last week, taking the number of cases this season to 2,146. According to a report from the municipal body on Tuesday, 551 of the cases were reported in November, while the number of cases in October was 1,114. The report says 450 cases of malaria and 150 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this season.

Of the 2,146 dengue cases this year, 374 were recorded in September, 58 in August and 19 in July. The vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. No vector-borne disease case was reported until January 13.According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the agency which collects data on vector-borne diseases in the capital, 130 cases of malaria were reported in October, while 138 cases were reported in September. Around 80 cases of malaria were reported in August.

Doctors advised people to take precautions to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed inside their homes. They also urged people to wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito nets. Water coolers should be kept dry when not in use as they are breeding hostpots of mosquitoes carrying dengue virus, said Dr Ramesh Goyal, a doctor at a government hospital.

The report said mosquitoes were found breeding in 2,27,818 households until November 17, and 1,81,970 legal notices were served for various violations. More than 25,000 prosecutions were initiated in the matter, it added.As a proactive measure, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had directed local bodies and other agencies a few months ago to intensify vector-control measures. He had also asked for regular meetings of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.