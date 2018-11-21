Home Cities Delhi

Touch wood, it’s all good!

From oak to Beech, ash to maple, wood knocks on the door with a fervour.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:03 AM

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

From oak to Beech, ash to maple, wood knocks on the door with a fervour. Standing tall as one of oldest building materials, it is back into popular use, this time with an anomalous character. You’ll seeing it in tissue boxes, sunglasses, toys, on walls, lampshades, phone covers, crates, puzzles, stationery and a whole lot more.

Our relationship with wood has grown leaps and bounds. From using it as fuel to incorporating it in design, from being an artisans primary tool to an artists muse, everybody has explored the material in their own way. The DIY (do it yourself) segment has taken off wonderfully, making wood not only an important functional element, but also a fantastic design feature. People are taking lessons on how to craft wood themselves. 

Creating a potpourri with its various interpretations, the warm hues, chiselled character, and largely compatible quality, makes wood a loyal decor element in 2018-19.It’s timelessness resides in its adaptability. Form mature usage in office spaces, quirky utilisation in cafes, rugged incorporation for industrial installations, wood has become a part of our aesthetic, with its demand continuing to surge given its evolutionary quality. 

The home décor segment this year will see a proliferation of in modern wood treatments with a rustic overtone. Distressed wood is in demand too. Vintage stylisation will see themes from the 30s and 40s being relived. Wooden crates will replace cardboard ones, while conventional toys will see their alternative in wood ones. 

And because we live in the times of rampant customisation, our readers can also infuse their creative capabilities into designing a product using their own hands and the available DIY videos online. Wood will happily adhere. 

