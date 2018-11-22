Home Cities Delhi

‘Artificial Intelligence is going to change the world of art’

Art is also changing as people are reacting to the global changes in politics and environment.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Suridhi Sharma
Express News Service

Art Induct by The Gujral Foundation recently brought together a panel of speakers including gallerist Peter Nagy, historian Gayatri Sinha, collector Nitin Bhayana, art patron Feroze Gujral and others in the city. Speaking on the occasion Feroze Gujral said, “Art is sold at all levels, everybody has something in their house. Even if it is something crafty or small, it is all a matter of perceiving art.

Talking about the position of art in society, in contemporary times, Gujral says, “I think the biggest challenge right now is to find the right audience. Very few people now come for art events. It is much easier if I say that I am doing a play. There is a remote quality to it. The second challenge is to find money from people. We have support for a few individuals but we are losing art forms on a daily basis. It is important to not let it die.”Art makes times and makes history, believes Feroze. “Had it not been for the cave paintings or the monumental heritage, or the intangible oral history, songs and poems, would we even remember the past? That is the value of art. Without art there is no marking of our time.”

Ask her about the next big change that will mark the world of art, and she says, “It is going to come from things like technology, artificial intelligence and that I think is going to change art. It is changing everything else. Social media in our generation is also bringing about a lot of change. It wasn’t there ten years ago and that is a massive change. We live it without thinking but it is phenomenal.

Art is also changing as people are reacting to the global changes in politics and environment. Nationalism is forcing us to think differently. These are the changes of our times.” Feroze believes that climate change is forcing people to go back to the land again and that will also change the way contemporary art develops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp