‘Artificial Intelligence is going to change the world of art’

Art Induct by The Gujral Foundation recently brought together a panel of speakers including gallerist Peter Nagy, historian Gayatri Sinha, collector Nitin Bhayana, art patron Feroze Gujral and others in the city. Speaking on the occasion Feroze Gujral said, “Art is sold at all levels, everybody has something in their house. Even if it is something crafty or small, it is all a matter of perceiving art.

Talking about the position of art in society, in contemporary times, Gujral says, “I think the biggest challenge right now is to find the right audience. Very few people now come for art events. It is much easier if I say that I am doing a play. There is a remote quality to it. The second challenge is to find money from people. We have support for a few individuals but we are losing art forms on a daily basis. It is important to not let it die.”Art makes times and makes history, believes Feroze. “Had it not been for the cave paintings or the monumental heritage, or the intangible oral history, songs and poems, would we even remember the past? That is the value of art. Without art there is no marking of our time.”

Ask her about the next big change that will mark the world of art, and she says, “It is going to come from things like technology, artificial intelligence and that I think is going to change art. It is changing everything else. Social media in our generation is also bringing about a lot of change. It wasn’t there ten years ago and that is a massive change. We live it without thinking but it is phenomenal.

Art is also changing as people are reacting to the global changes in politics and environment. Nationalism is forcing us to think differently. These are the changes of our times.” Feroze believes that climate change is forcing people to go back to the land again and that will also change the way contemporary art develops.