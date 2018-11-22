Blinging in the wedding season with gold print

Shillpi A Singh By

Express News Service

The wedding season spells everything bling. And what better than the yellow metal! With its latest Gold Print Collection, designer Nidhi Yadav’s ethnic fusion brand AKS is here to give a fashionable quick-fix solution.

The collection boasts asymmetrical patterns and frills

“The Big Fat Indian wedding season is on in full swing. So, this winter, AKS has brought a new collection of comfortable dresses balancing well with the traditional and modern styles. The idea behind this collection was to bring out the traditional touch with gold print in the fast fashion clothing, which not only carries a beautiful medley of modern outlook but also an ethnic feel blended into it,” says Nidhi.

The mixed collection of modern and traditional outfits vary in hues from red, white, maroon, green, fuschia to orange, blue, black and some multi-colours, but all with gold as the mainstay. From cholis, kurtas, palazzos, maxis, jackets, pant-style and palazzo-style sarees — all are available in gold prints.

The exquisite blend of design, and fabric choices like Chanderi silk, cotton and velvet add the perfect dose of glamour. The collection also boasts an eclectic range of asymmetrical patterns coupled with wide frills.Talking about USP of the collection, Nidhi says, “Our Gold Print wedding collection offers a wide range of theme-based attires, suitable for all kinds of events and customs of modern Indian weddings — from pre-wedding cocktail parties to exciting functions like Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet, post-wedding parties to show off the desi avatar with some fun and flirty styles. The exquisite collection fits a wedding trousseau and also a bridesmaids’ choice for a fashionable statement as well as those who want to look their best this wedding season.”

The entire collection is priced between Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000. “We are offering our newest collection at quite affordable rates. The focus is on quality, variety, and to make you look stunning when you step out in style.”

The collection is available at www.aksclothings.com.