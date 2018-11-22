Home Cities Delhi

Explorative symposium implores an introspection of the body

The symposium is being organised by the Gati Dance Forum, an organisation that works across performance, research, pedagogy and advocacy in dance in India.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Lost Wax Project by Preethi Athreya

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Beginning Thursday, the capital will play host to a four-day event titled Indent: The Body and the Performative to looks at new ideas and concepts of the body in performance through a series of talks, performances and work-in-progress sharings.

The symposium is being organised by the Gati Dance Forum, an organisation that works across performance, research, pedagogy and advocacy in dance in India. It is supported by Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan and Pro Helvetia–Swiss Arts Council.

Giving a rundown of the activities, Ranjana Dave, Programmes Director, Gati Dance Forum, says, “The symposium Indent: The Body and the Performative collates practices and ideas that enable, expand, and cluster around current notions of the body in performance. It also marks the launch of Gati’s eponymous a digital publication which is a pioneering initiative to create spaces for new and critical writing in dance,” she says.

The symposium also forms the backdrop for Indent Lab, a workshop and laboratory space that begins to consider what the act of writing adds up to in the tactile and febrile landscape of the digital interface. “The 13 odd participants at the lab will draw on programmes at the symposium, engaging in conversation with invited ‘provocateurs’-Dima Hamadeh (Lebanon), Indira (Indu) Chandrasekhar (India), and Urmimala Sarkar Munsi (India), to probe how writing can be imagined in relation to dance, and to treat it as a practice that moves beyond text, to consider different kinds of material, and the possibility of the ephemeral. The lab will culminate in the participants individually proposing a distinct starting point for developing a piece of writing for the next edition of the journal,” says Dave.

Among the highlights include Dancing Artificial Intelligence (DAI) by Jonathan O’Hear, Martin Rautenstrauch and Timothy O’Hear on Friday, November 23, at Chaumukh, National School of Drama. Talking about the context of the symposium, and the larger notions of the body and the performative, Jonathan, a light designer from Switzerland and one of the creators of DAI, says, “It began with us questioning who is really shaping our future society as the fourth industrial revolution unfolds. What we are attempting here, beyond dance, is to let Artificial Intelligence develop without any utilitarian objectives, freely exploring its body and its environment.”

Dancer-choreographer Navtej Johar, will present his solo titled Tanashah on November 24. The other highlight is Preethi Athreya’s performance titled The Lost Wax Project that can be enjoyed on the evening of November 25 at Chaumukh, National School of Drama. November 22 – 25, 10 am onwards, Serendipity Arts Foundation, Defence Colony.

The author writes on entertainment and food besides other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
symposium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp