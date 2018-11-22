Home Cities Delhi

Pakistan infant with rare condition gets fresh lease of life in Delhi hospital

Though the operation was conducted in 2016, the case recently made it to the peer-reviewed journal, The Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

Published: 22nd November 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

heart, doctor, medicine, cardio,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-month-old Pakistani infant suffering from abnormal growth of his heart’s left atrium—a rare condition among infants—received a fresh lease of life after being operated on at a private hospital here.

Though the operation was conducted in 2016, the case recently made it to the peer-reviewed journal, The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. The child’s condition has now stabilised and he is recuperating well, said doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the procedure was conducted. The surgery cost around Rs 3 lakh in 2016, according to doctors.  

In cases like this, if surgery is not done, the child would not live more than two or three years, said the doctors. A giant left atrium is a rare condition among children, especially those below the age of
two years.

The baby was referred to India, and when brought to the hospital, he was found to be unable to be fed properly, was suffering recurrent chest infections, and could not move about for long due to breathlessness. His growth was also inhibited and he weighed just 6.5 kg at the time of admission to the hospital.  

The medical investigations showed that the left atrium was dilated, and was four times the expected size, and it was pressing on the nearby airway structures in the chest.“When the left atrium increases in size,  it causes complications by compressing adjacent structures such as the food pipe, spine and pulmonary vessels. After surgery, these complications are resolved,” said Dr Mridul Aggarwal, paediatric cardiologist at the hospital. The surgery was both complex and challenging, said Dr Raja Joshi, chairperson, paediatric cardiac surgery, at the private hospital.

Why it is notable
Due to the rarity of the condition, the successful surgery has been mentioned in the peer-reviewed journal, The Annals of Thoracic Surgery

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi hospital Pakistani infant

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ankita Singh
    This is great and useful post. Thanks for sharing this useful information.
    8 days ago reply

  • ashok..s
    Cant the Government of Pakistan invest in providing medical facilities instead of purchasing Military warfare?
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp