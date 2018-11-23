Home Cities Delhi

Issue-based film fest begins today in Delhi

The sixth annual edition of the Woodpecker International Film festival (WIFF) kickstarts on November 23 at Siri Fort Auditorium in the Capital.

Published: 23rd November 2018 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

The sixth annual edition of the Woodpecker International Film festival (WIFF) kickstarts on November 23 at Siri Fort Auditorium in the Capital. Best known for its focus on promoting issue-based cinema, this festival will be inaugurated by veteran actor and theatre director Avijit Dutt and child rights expert Razia Ismail. 

The three-day festival will screen 58 films on contemporary issues from around the world. The founder-director of the festival, Rao Narender Yadav, says, “WIFF believes in showcasing meaningful cinema. Over the years, it has emerged as a popular and credible platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their work, and it continues to be one of the much-awaited film festivals in the Capital. The festival will bring the best of Indian and global cinema for film lovers and has an interesting line-up this year too.”

The festival will open with a strong focus on the issue of global migration and displacement due to a variety of factors including violence, climate change, poverty etc. Two films on the issue of displacement will be screened in the opening ceremony of the festival. These are Sina Salimi’s Roof Knocking, a short film on the ongoing violence in Gaza, and Nadine Beaudet and Christian Mathieu Fournier’s A House for the Syrians about a community initiative to welcome a Syrian refugee family.

Several films at WIFF will have women as the central protagonists, and in different languages including Jasoosni: Look Who’s Watching (Hindi), Veil Done (Hinglish), Eye Test (Malayalam), Nakusha (Marathi), If You Dare Desire (Bengali) and Chori (Nepali). 

The international fare at the festival includes Bullies, Meet Peter, My Dad Matthew, Listening to a Smile, Abu Adnan — Adnan’s Father, and Agwaetiti Obit. The author writes on entertainment and food besides other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WIFF Woodpecker International Film festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp