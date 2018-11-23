Tihar jail officials irk apex court over VIP treatment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Tihar jail administration over reports of Unitech managing director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay living a luxurious life in prison, saying it seems that there is a parallel system running in jails.While asking the Centre as to what action was taken in the case, a bench headed by Justice M B Lokur was shocked to see the report by an additional sessions judge, who carried out an inspection on September 4 following complaints from inmates that the Chandra brothers were enjoying luxurious lifestyle.

The Chandra brothers are behind bars for allegedly cheating home buyers.

“Report says that Unitech officials are enjoying facilities in Tihar. Is there a parallel system running in jails? Do they have special rights in jails? What have you done about it? These persons are enjoying TV. God knows what all they are enjoying,” the bench observed.

