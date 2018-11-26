Mega Kisan march on November 29-30 in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital may witness another mega Kisan rally, as an umbrella body of farmers announced that more than one lakh peasants will assemble in Delhi on November 29 and 30 to protest the Centre’s “failure” to address their grievances.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have been invited to address farmers and agricultural workers at the two-day meet, All India Kisan Sabha national secretary Atul Anjaan said.

Farmers from across the country will start the Kisan Mukti March from different corners of Delhi--Bijwasan, Majnu Ka Tila, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar –and converge at the Ramlila ground on November 29, said Hannan Mollah, convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

“The next day, the farmers will start their march from Ramlila ground to Parliament. At Parliament Street, farmer leaders will speak on agrarian issues. Several political leaders are scheduled to address the gathering,” the senior CPI-M leader said.

Gandhi Jayanti this year saw hundreds of farmers clash with the police and paramilitary personnel at the national capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh. The police had used water cannons and tear gas shells as protesters broke barricades to march towards Delhi. Pitched battles were fought, leaving many injured.