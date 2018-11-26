Home Cities Delhi

Now, smoking at railway stations can land you in police station

People found smoking in railway stations will soon face strict action by Delhi Police, officials said  on Sunday.

Published: 26th November 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People found smoking in railway stations will soon face strict action by Delhi Police, officials said on Sunday. Police personnel from seven police stations have been given training on the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said. 

The police personnel were also administered an oath not to consume tobacco. According to railway police, those found smoking in railway stations will have challans issued to them under COTPA. ‘No Smoking’ signs will be installed as per the law at all railway stations and railway police stations, Gupta said. 

Railway police personnel posted at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Sabji Mandi, Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantonment have been instructed about it.

Somil Rastogi, project manager at Sambandh Health Foundation, said as per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17, 12.4 per cent of youths aged 15-24 are tobacco consumers. “In Delhi, one out of five persons uses tobacco. Smoking is preferred here,” he said. 

