Home Cities Delhi

Parade celebrates gay community’s freedom

It was the first such parade to be held after the Supreme Court read down Section 377 in a historic verdict on September 6 this year, legalising gay sex between consenting adults.

Published: 26th November 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Participants in the Queer Pride Parade 2018 on Sunday in New Delhi | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A huge rainbow balloon arch overlooked Delhi’s Tolstoy Marg, as thousands of members of the LGBTQ+ community marched to celebrate the 11th Delhi Queer Pride Parade.

It was the first such parade to be held after the Supreme Court read down Section 377 in a historic verdict on September 6 this year, legalising gay sex between consenting adults.

Amid slogans and placards reading “Rainbow not Saffron”, “Homosexuality is not a choice but homophobia is”, and “Love is love”, the community celebrated its sexual and gender identities freely.

The community was vocal about its new-found ‘aazadi’, as was heard from many of the marching groups.
Donning colourful attires, painted faces, and lustrous masks, most of the participants carried rainbow pride flags and balloons. What resounded the most, however, was a simple, powerful message layered with many meanings in today’s India: “Happy Pride”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gay community 11th Delhi Queer Pride Parade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp