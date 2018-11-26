Home Cities Delhi

Salman-Katrina kick off Bharat 

Published: 26th November 2018

Bharat movie

Salman Khan

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

After the shoot schedule in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Malta and Punjab, the cast and crew of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Bharat, will begin work on the Delhi schedule of the film on Sunday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bharat is a remake of the South Korean drama, Ode to my Father. 

Katrina Kaif 

Pictures and videos for Salman Khan arriving in Delhi a day ahead to prep for the intense schedule went viral on social media on Saturday. Director Ali Abbas Zafar also shared a picture of female lead Katrina Kaif poring over the script of the film. 

Spanning multiple decades, Bharat will feature Salman Khan in five different looks, from every young to middle-aged. The drama film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. The makers are aiming for an EID 2019 release.

Salman Khan was last seen in Remo D’souza’s action-thriller film, Race 3. Ali Abbas Zafar has previously directed Khan in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. 

(The author critiques films; documentaries and commercials alike.)

