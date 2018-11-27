A panther for your wrist

By Express News Service

Prints, colours and motifs — animals have been a major inspiration when it comes to fashion. But rarely do we see animal-inspired jewellery. Changing this scenario is designer Megha Malik from RESA Fine Jewellery, who has launched her limited collection of animal motif jewellery designs.

From panthers, snakes to fishes, you are sure to find the animal you love in Malik’s collection. “I always enjoyed animal motif jewellery but it is not something you can find easily. So, I work on designs that I would love to wear,” shares Malik, who believes that the collection has all statement pieces. While some pieces are meant for you to dazzle at cocktail evenings, some like the dragonfly earrings are lightweight and can be worn every day. Malik has also designed pieces in the shape of butterflies, crabs and elephants and set them in metals like gold and silver, depending on the theme of the piece. Most of them are fitted with uncut-diamond studs and gemstones.

“It has been eight years now and I still remember waking up one morning and telling my husband that jewellery making is what I want to pursue. After which, there has been nothing to look back to. I took a course and the journey has been impeccable,” shares Malik.

The best part of using animal motifs, she says, is that they come in varIous colours and can be easily matched with your outfit of the day, something that you can’t do with traditional jewellery.

“From various hues of ombre, sapphire and pink, we have it all. I recently made a parrot with an orange-yellow beak with the back in shades of black and grey. We mostly use sapphire because it is cost effective but when we create something exclusive, we move to various other colours.”

5 must-have jewellery pieces