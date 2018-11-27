Home Cities Delhi

BJP files complaint over article in National Herald

Members of the cell submitted a complaint along with the article and the tweet to DCP, New Delhi. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP’s media cell on Monday lodged a complaint against the National Herald for “targeting” religious books Ramayana and Mahabharata. The newspaper had cited the Mahabharata and Ramayana in a tweet and an article on the #MeToo campaign.

“It is a matter of criticism that the Congress-supported newspaper, National Herald, has targeted Hindu’s holy books Ramayana and Mahabharata with the #MeToo campaign and has hurt the sentiments and religious beliefs of the people. By tweeting that if the #MeToo campaign had started in the Mahabharata and Ramayana era, then goddesses Sita, Draupdi and Madhavi would have been a part of the campaign is not only objectionable but also inappropriate” said Neelkant Bakshi, head media relations.

The newspaper had always hurt the sentiments of Hindus in order to satisfy the Muslim community, added Bakshi, the head of media relatiions.

