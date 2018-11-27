Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal revives pension dole on AAP’s anniversary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party celebrated its sixth anniversary on Monday, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal announcing that his government would restore the old pension scheme

“Six years ago on this day, the Aam Aadmi Party started its journey with the help of hardworking members, and well-wishers. This political revolution is moving forward to free India from the poison of corruption, communalism and casteism,” Kejriwal said in his address to AAP workers at Ramlila ground.

It was at this very ground that the fledging party had made its foray into the political landscape.

Kejriwal told his party workers that a resolution to restore the old pension scheme in the city will be passed in a special session of the Assembly. “It will then be sent to the Centre for approval. I will fight with the Centre to get it implemented,” he added.

“The government employees have the power to change the government of the country. I want to warn the Centre, if the demand of employees is not accepted in three months, there will be an apocalypse in 2019.”

Meanwhile, the AAP head office at Rose Avenue wore a festive look. But, old-timers pointed out that some of the party’s founder members such as Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were missing from cutouts and posters, as they were no longer associated with the party.

Also, missing from the festivities were other senior AAP leaders such as Ashutosh, and Ashish Khetan. Both the leaders had left the party, citing personal reasons. Similarly, AAP co-founder Kumar Vishwas, one of the closest aides of Kejriwal, has distanced himself from party activities, citing lack of respect in the party for him.

Despite these setbacks, party insiders said the AAP plans to fight the Lok Sabha elections for the second time, looking confident of making major impact on the ballot in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.