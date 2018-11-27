Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal revives pension dole on AAP’s anniversary

Kejriwal told his party workers that a resolution to restore the old pension scheme in the city will be passed in a special session of the Assembly.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during AAP’s 6th foundation day celebrations at Ramlila ground on Monday | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party celebrated its sixth anniversary on Monday, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal announcing that his government would restore the old pension scheme

“Six years ago on this day, the Aam Aadmi Party started its journey with the help of hardworking members, and well-wishers. This political revolution is moving forward to free India from the poison of corruption, communalism and casteism,” Kejriwal said in his address to AAP workers at Ramlila ground.
It was at this very ground that the fledging party had made its foray into the political landscape.

Kejriwal told his party workers that a resolution to restore the old pension scheme in the city will be passed in a special session of the Assembly. “It will then be sent to the Centre for approval. I will fight with the Centre to get it implemented,” he added.

“The government employees have the power to change the government of the country. I want to warn the Centre, if the demand of employees is not accepted in three months, there will be an apocalypse in 2019.” 
Meanwhile, the AAP head office at Rose Avenue wore a festive look. But, old-timers  pointed out that some of the party’s founder members such as Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were missing from cutouts and posters, as they were no longer associated with the party.

Also, missing from the festivities were other senior AAP leaders such as Ashutosh, and Ashish Khetan. Both the leaders had left the party, citing personal reasons. Similarly, AAP co-founder Kumar Vishwas, one of the closest aides of Kejriwal, has distanced himself from party activities, citing lack of respect in the party for him.  

Despite these setbacks, party insiders said the AAP plans to fight the Lok Sabha elections for the second time, looking confident of making major impact on the ballot in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Delhi pension scheme Delhi government Delhi assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp