DIQTFF: Queer arts festival to offer a diverse stage

Kaushani Banerjee

Express News Service

The fourth edition of Delhi International Queer Theatre & Film Festival (DIQTFF) — Tarang — organised by Harmless Hugs along with Asmita Theatre Group will be held on December 1 and 2 at Pearey Lal Bhawan in ITO.

The festival seeks to bring a local flavour to the queer movement and is inspired by Mumbai’s Queer Film Fest Kashish organised by Sridhar Rangayan. While Kashish only screens films, Tarang aims to showcase queer arts through several mediums and will stage queer-themed plays such as Pehchaan, Dastak, Mard, Lihaaf, Ehsaas, The Legend of Ila, Anhad e Kathak — A dance drama.

“This is a big year for the Indian LGBTQ+ community with the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality. Hence through our festival we want to bring queer arts on a platform and sensitise the masses to LGBTQ+ issue,” says Verma.

While Tarang began with a party in October, a curtain raiser was followed in November ahead of the Delhi Pride and will now finally culminate to a two-day fest.

December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day and keeping in sync with the occasion, Tarang will also have a free HIV-testing stall for all attendees at the venue organised by a city-based NGO. Harmless Hugs, run by Naman Verma, Rishu Kapoor, Satvik Kapoor, Kanak Sehgal and activist-lawyer Aditya Bandopadhayay, is the name behind this effort for the last few years.

“The festival has mostly been crowdfunded. When we approach brands they often don’t respond. However, when the 377 judgement was passed some of these brands declared themselves queer friendly,” says Verma.