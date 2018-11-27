Home Cities Delhi

DIQTFF: Queer arts festival to offer a diverse stage

While Tarang began with a party in October, a curtain raiser was followed in November ahead of the Delhi Pride and will now finally culminate to a two-day fest. 

Published: 27th November 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

The festival seeks to bring a local flavour to the queer movement and is inspired by Mumbai’s Queer Film Fest Kashish organised by Sridhar Rangayan.

By Kaushani Banerjee 
Express News Service

The fourth edition of Delhi International Queer Theatre & Film Festival (DIQTFF) —  Tarang — organised by Harmless Hugs along with Asmita Theatre Group will be held on December 1 and 2 at Pearey Lal Bhawan in ITO.

The festival seeks to bring a local flavour to the queer movement and is inspired by Mumbai’s Queer Film Fest Kashish organised by Sridhar Rangayan. While Kashish only screens films, Tarang aims to showcase queer arts through several mediums and will stage queer-themed plays such as Pehchaan, Dastak, Mard, Lihaaf, Ehsaas, The Legend of Ila, Anhad e Kathak — A dance drama. 

“This is a big year for the Indian LGBTQ+ community with the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality. Hence through our festival we want to bring queer arts on a platform and sensitise the masses to LGBTQ+ issue,” says Verma. 

While Tarang began with a party in October, a curtain raiser was followed in November ahead of the Delhi Pride and will now finally culminate to a two-day fest. 

December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day and keeping in sync with the occasion, Tarang will also have a free HIV-testing stall for all attendees at the venue organised by a city-based NGO. Harmless Hugs, run by Naman  Verma, Rishu Kapoor, Satvik Kapoor, Kanak Sehgal and activist-lawyer Aditya Bandopadhayay, is the name behind this effort for the last few years. 

“The festival has mostly been crowdfunded. When we approach brands they often don’t respond. However, when the 377 judgement was passed some of these brands declared themselves queer friendly,” says Verma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LGBTQ Delhi International Queer Theatre & Film Festival DIQTFF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp