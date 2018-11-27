Home Cities Delhi

Red vino is a skin specialist 

The perfect drink to make you fuzzy and warm, red wine, which is predominantly used to raise a toast to health and happiness, is fast becoming a super ingredient for skin care.

By Express News Service

The perfect drink to make you fuzzy and warm, red wine, which is predominantly used to raise a toast to health and happiness, is fast becoming a super ingredient for skin care. Its anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory benefits are being celebrated by skincare experts across the beauty industry. 

“It de-stresses and rejuvenates the skin, thereby, leaving the skin with a refreshing glow. The natural AHAs, which is an Anti-Inflammatory property present in red wine fights acne and clears the pores to prevent further breakouts. Consuming this ruby red vino also improves the hydration of the skin, making it look younger, supple and glowing.” But moderation is the key.

If you plan to use wine on your skin, first consult a dermatologist.  If your skincare expert gives you the nod, identify the right type of wine suitable for your skin— matured, wrinkled, dry, oil or dehydrated. Hair and makeup expert Aashmeen Munjaal of Star Salon and Academy, shares, “If your skin is dehydrated, then red wine is a blessing for your skin. Use it along with galvanic facial that helps in penetration till the third layer of your skin. For fourth and fifth layer penetration, you can go for ultrasonic that is very beneficial. Micro derma abrasion is also a good technique to make your skin taste wine. It works as an excellent exfoliator for your skin.” 

Not just skin, if you have hair-related woes like hair fall, experts  says, “White wine is a super treatment and removing dandruff and smoothening rough hair.Take an onion and soak in white wine overnight. Next morning, rub the same onto your scalp with cotton. Expect lesser hair fall and lustre,” shares Munjaal.

