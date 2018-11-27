Home Cities Delhi

Sustainability blended with style is the sole matter

The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, and caters to its niche clientele across India and the world, offering unsurpassable quality shoes in a range of timelessly elegant designs.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A  Singh 
Express News Service

Most of us look for better, nutritional and organic food to eat, then why not follow the same specifications for our shoes? If this thought has crossed your mind then Neeman’s — India’s first shoe brand to use a natural, renewable and sustainable fibre in its shoes — Merino wool is your apt choice. The range of designer shoes made of natural fibre was conceptualised in 2015 by Taran Chhabra, an IT leader and avid traveller from the US. He carried out a two-year detailed research and development programme in London to come up with the world’s first environment-friendly shoes in 2017. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, and caters to its niche clientele across India and the world, offering unsurpassable quality shoes in a range of timelessly elegant designs.

Neeman’s shoe collection comprises a Wool Jogger (multi-functional lightweight running shoe), a classic sneaker with a modern twist, and a simple yet elegant loafer, all designed for all-day comfort. The key factor remains environmental sustainability because these shoes use natural fibres, recycled and renewable materials. 

Chhabra says, “The whole world is adopting organic and natural resources to get invaluable comfort, and Merino wool comes in handy.”

But is Merino wool footwear suitable for Indian weather? Chhabra dismisses such misconceptions. “These shoes are specifically made for Indian temperature which keep the feet cool in summer and warm in winter. Now we are at a stage where we can sell comfort with style,” he says. Neeman’s plans to launch a women’s line of Merino wool shoes in the coming year.

Why Neeman’s

  • Manufactured using natural and renewable Merino wool, castor bean oil, recycled rubber, and other earth-friendly materials.
  • They can be worn in extreme summers and winters. 
  • These are flexible and lightweight, conforming to the foot for comfort that truly lasts all day.
  • The designs go from work to play, day to night, casual to formal.
  • These are sock-free and odour resistant, but also machine-washable.

‘Merino Wool’ fibre shoes are available at a price of `6,800 on https://neemans.com.
The author writes on entertainment and food among other things.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp