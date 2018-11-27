Sustainability blended with style is the sole matter

Shillpi A Singh By

Most of us look for better, nutritional and organic food to eat, then why not follow the same specifications for our shoes? If this thought has crossed your mind then Neeman’s — India’s first shoe brand to use a natural, renewable and sustainable fibre in its shoes — Merino wool is your apt choice. The range of designer shoes made of natural fibre was conceptualised in 2015 by Taran Chhabra, an IT leader and avid traveller from the US. He carried out a two-year detailed research and development programme in London to come up with the world’s first environment-friendly shoes in 2017. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, and caters to its niche clientele across India and the world, offering unsurpassable quality shoes in a range of timelessly elegant designs.

Neeman’s shoe collection comprises a Wool Jogger (multi-functional lightweight running shoe), a classic sneaker with a modern twist, and a simple yet elegant loafer, all designed for all-day comfort. The key factor remains environmental sustainability because these shoes use natural fibres, recycled and renewable materials.

Chhabra says, “The whole world is adopting organic and natural resources to get invaluable comfort, and Merino wool comes in handy.”

But is Merino wool footwear suitable for Indian weather? Chhabra dismisses such misconceptions. “These shoes are specifically made for Indian temperature which keep the feet cool in summer and warm in winter. Now we are at a stage where we can sell comfort with style,” he says. Neeman’s plans to launch a women’s line of Merino wool shoes in the coming year.

Why Neeman’s

Manufactured using natural and renewable Merino wool, castor bean oil, recycled rubber, and other earth-friendly materials.

They can be worn in extreme summers and winters.

These are flexible and lightweight, conforming to the foot for comfort that truly lasts all day.

The designs go from work to play, day to night, casual to formal.

These are sock-free and odour resistant, but also machine-washable.

‘Merino Wool’ fibre shoes are available at a price of `6,800 on https://neemans.com.

