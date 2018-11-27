Home Cities Delhi

JNU teachers observe one-day hunger strike

In response to the hunger strike, the JNU administration said the call for a hunger-strike in front of the administrative block was in defiance of the Academic Rules and Regulations.  

JNU

JNUTA on Monday launched a 24-hour hunger strike, seeking the restoration of academic and institutional functioning of the varsity.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Monday launched a 24-hour hunger strike, seeking the restoration of academic and institutional functioning of the varsity. 
The JNUTA gave the call for the hunger strike a day after the university administration issued notice over compliance of faculty attendance and marking attendance of their students.  

The notice issued by the registrar said the JNU administration seeks information from all the faculty members applying for leaves regarding their attendance rule. “Such leaves are not being granted to only those few faculty members who are defying the rules of the JNU as well as the UGC,” it said.

The Association had earlier submitted a memorandum of demands to the JNU Executive Council members before the Council’s meeting last Tuesday, but alleged that it did not come up during discussion. “The JNUTA remains steadfast in its opposition to compulsory attendance of students and in upholding the order of the High Court that no coercive steps can be taken against with respect to attendance,” the association said.

But, the JNUTA maintained that it was not doing anything illegal. “Shocking that administration is defending its illegal actions and wrongfully putting the onus on teachers. Peaceful hunger strike is very much as per Constitutional rights,” JNUTA president Atul Sood said. 

