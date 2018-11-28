Couple tattoos, the all-new rage

By Express News Service

Weddings are about celebrating love. And what better way than getting inked to have this moment etched forever. “Most opt to get tattoos done just before the marriage or during the first year of marriage,” shares tattoo artist Micky Malani, the co-founder of Bodycanvas tattoos.

Malani says, “Couples are getting tattoos of their partners’ characteristics or what they like about them,” shares Malani. One of his clients got a tattoo of a girl with a whisk in hand, which was dedicated to his fiance who is a baker. Another client got dumbbells/weights tattooed because her partner is a gym freak.