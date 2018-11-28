It’s time to get Arganised!

By Express News Service

Known as liquid gold, Argan oil is packed with vitamins that fortify hair follicles from within. Produced from the kernels of the Argan tree, which is endemic in Morocco, the Argan oil contains Vitamin A & E, Omega-6 fatty acids and linoleic acid. Pooja Nagdev, aroma therapist and cosmetologist, founder of Inatur, shares the benefits of Argan oil for hair. Argan tree and has been used since ages as a hair nurturer for softening and helping hair grow healthier. It aids in promoting well-built, strong hair and spilt-ends free. The benefits of Argan oil for hair and skin are endless.

Antioxidants



Antioxidants are healing and Argan oil is filled with them as it has a high quantity of vitamin E oil present, which revitalises the hair cells.

Hair Conditioner



It helps to treat split ends and tame frizzy hair, making hair manageable.

Scalp Nutrient



Argan oil keeps dermatitis, dandruff, dry scalp, itchiness, burning and clogging of hair follicle at bay.



Soften Hair



It makes for perfect overnight deep conditioning.



Protects Hair



Brush a few drops of oil to damp hair after a wash and then condition as normal.