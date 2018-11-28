Home Cities Delhi

It’s time to get Arganised!

Known as liquid gold, Argan oil is packed with vitamins that fortify hair follicles from within.

By Express News Service

Known as liquid gold, Argan oil is packed with vitamins that fortify hair follicles from within. Produced from the kernels of the Argan tree, which is endemic in Morocco, the  Argan oil contains Vitamin A & E, Omega-6 fatty acids and linoleic acid. Pooja Nagdev, aroma therapist and cosmetologist, founder of Inatur, shares the benefits of Argan oil for hair. Argan tree and has been used since ages as a hair nurturer for softening and helping hair grow healthier. It aids in promoting well-built, strong hair and spilt-ends free. The benefits of Argan oil for hair and skin are endless.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants are healing and Argan oil is filled with them as it has a high quantity of vitamin E oil present, which revitalises the hair cells.

Hair Conditioner

It helps to treat split ends and tame frizzy hair, making hair manageable.
Scalp Nutrient

Argan oil keeps dermatitis, dandruff, dry scalp, itchiness, burning and clogging of hair follicle at bay. 

Soften Hair

It makes for perfect overnight deep conditioning. 

Protects Hair

Brush a few drops of oil to damp hair after a wash and then condition as normal. 

