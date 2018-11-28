Maximum 1,000 people to be allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: If the number of protesters at Jantar Mantar goes beyond 1,000, they will be asked to go to Ramila Maidan, which can accommodate up to 50,000 persons, is among one of the guidelines of Delhi Police for people protesting there.

Citing these guidelines, Delhi Police is holding talks with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Samiti Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which will be marching towards Parliament on November 30.

Police said they will stop the protesters at Ramlila Maidan since it is expected that the number of protesters will be close to 30,000.

According to the order, protest at Jantar Mantar shall be organised between 10 am to 5 pm.

Earlier, Jantar Mantar had become a hub to many groups protesting for various causes, the guidelines prohibit pitching tents or temporary structures at Jantar Mantar "even for a temporary period".

"Multiples protests in a day may be allowed subject to availability of suitable timings and appropriate time gap but the limit of total 1,000 persons shall be adhered to," the order said.

Any organiser bringing in protesters exceeding 1,000, despite submitting an undertaking, will be considered as a "deliberate attempt to violate the orders of the Supreme Court".

"Such organisers and their protest will be video-graphed and their non-compliance as well as non-cooperation shall be considered not only for legal action as deemed appropriate but will also be kept on record to consider while giving permission to them for their future protests," the order added.

According to the order, maximum 25 buses of the protesters will be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district and parking of these vehicles will be allowed at Jai Singh Road or any other alternative place in consultation with the Traffic Police.

"No tractors, trolleys, bullock-carts, cycle-rickshaws, or hand-driven carts shall be allowed.

No animals like horses, elephants , camels, cattle would be allowed in a rally or dharna," the order stated.

No loudspeaker or public address system shall be used at the venue of the rally or dharna at Jantar Mantar without specific permission from the the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), it said.

In case permission is granted by the concerned authority, loudspeakers shall be sued between 10 am to 5 pm and no vehicle mounted with public address system for addressing protesters will be permitted at the place of protest.

The order bans carrying of lathis, firearms, spears, swords and other such weapons at these protest venues and also on burning effigies or documents, cooking and littering while also caution the participants from indulging in arson, or assaulting any government servant.

"No participant shall make any provocative speech or use any language likely to inflame passions of the crowd or incite them or promote enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place or birth, residence language, etc," the order said.

It has also listed out measures for concerned government agencies to undertake cleaning work and restore normalcy not later than 12 hours after the event.

There is also a provision for compensation towards "damage to environment" from the organiser and in case any violation is found, legal action will be taken.

On July 23, the Supreme Court today lifted a blanket ban on rallies, dharnas or sit-ins at the Jantar Mantar and Boat Club areas here, saying there could not be an "absolute" ban on protests in such localities.