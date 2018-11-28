Stagecraft for 21st-century largeness

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Matching one’s stride to the rhythm of songs and steps is already daunting. Add to that the endeavour of achieving coherence with 31 other dancers, besides yourself. It’s no more about the ‘individual’. It’s about a collective energy that amalgamates the artistic nuances of a group that comes with a common purpose — to enable themselves to rise above their own personal journeys in order to undertake the study of a united stance. Their guru Geeta Chandran, Founder-President, Natya Vriksha, enables this through Abhyaas 2018.

Chandran believes there is a fundamental reason behind this initiative. “It often takes ten years or more before a student is ready for the performances arena. This is a long gestation period. I feel that during their period of study we must provide students with opportunities so that they can experience the stress and glory of performing on stage,” she says. This is where Abhyaas 2018 fits. Students who have been under her tutelage for five years or more, get a chance to perform.

In the programme, items from the traditional margam of Bharatanatyam such as Pushpanjali, Alarippu, Todai Mangalam, Jatiswaram, Natesha Kavithvam, Varnam, Padams and Tillana will be showcased.These 32 dancers, including male students, must be able to communicate effectively through their movement, complementing the part of the others.

They must learn mutual accountability, while collaborating towards the common goal of putting up a good show. “They must be able to share space, rhythm and melody. That coordination is not easy. They must trust one’s own body in relation to other bodies in motion. The pedagogy of group choreography is highly evolved and complex. To master that is a challenge for young dancers,” says Chandran.

November 28, at 6.30 pm, Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, Lodi Road.