Air quality in Delhi remains ‘very poor’

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi remained ‘very poor’ on Wednesday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, as the authorities had forecast. However, it is expected to improve with a slight increase in the wind speed in the coming days.

“Due to cold front up in the north, the wind speed has increased, so a decline is expected. However, at the time of withdrawal after two-three days, a lot of moisture may enter Delhi, which is not favourable for air quality,” the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast said.

The overall air quality index of Delhi was recorded at 316, with 22 areas having ‘very poor’ air and 13 having ‘poor’ air, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while Gurugram recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 is ‘severe’.The level of PM2.5—particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres—was recorded at 159 micrograms per cubic metre, and the PM10 level was recorded at 316, it said.The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology said a haze had engulfed Delhi and the wind speed and ventilation index were “extremely unfavourable” for dispersion of pollutants.