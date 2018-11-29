Home Cities Delhi

Minister Imran Hussain's inspection leaves Food Commissioner in soup

As per the minister’s report, 152 quintal of wheat and 38 quintal of rice was missing from the shop registered under the name of Shyam Sundar.

Published: 29th November 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Food minister Imran Hussain (right)along with AAP workers and government officials during the inspection on Tuesday | AAP TWITTER HANDLE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered suspension of Food Commissioner Mohanjeet Saingh after an inspection by food minister Imran Hussain found that several quintals of ration was allegedly missing from a ration shop in Nangloi.

Incidentally, Singh did not share best of the ties with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. In July, the food commissioner had drawn the government’s ire when three minor girls allegedly died due to starvation at Mandawali. The girls and their parents did not possess ration cards. The AAP government had then claimed that the missing ration cards were a ‘conspiracy’ by the food commissioner to deny food to 
the poor. 

“When we reached the shop on Tuesday late evening, it was closed... This is just one such shop that we checked. We found out a big scam that is going on. I have sent my report to the chief minister and he has sent the file to the Lieutenant Governor for suspension of the Food Commissioner,” Hussain said.    As per the minister’s report, 152 quintal of wheat and 38 quintal of rice was missing from the shop registered under the name of Shyam Sundar.

“Our government has been insisting for the last two years to implement our door step delivery of ration scheme, but the commissioner has opposed the proposal several times and created hurdles,” Hussain claimed.  

Kejriwal promptly took the decision to remove the food commissioner once the consignment of food grains was found missing at the ration shop. “This is very serious. Food of the poorest people is being stolen. Responsibility ought to be fixed at highest levels. I have directed suspension of the Food Commissioner,” he tweeted.

Delhi has about 2,200 fair price shops, which are managed by the Food and Supplies department. Singh and the government first clashed over the E-POS system set up on a pilot basis. A few months into the project, the AAP government alleged that the machines were working only intermittently. Subsequently, the E-POS was temporarily put on hold in April, and it has not been restored since then.  

But, Singh claimed that his department had been recommending the restoration of the E-POS system for the last six months, but the requests fell on deaf ears. “The system could have checked such diversion (of food grain) E-POS was able to stop pilferage of food worth crores. We were able to save more than 30 per cent of our supplies when the system was working,” Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Mohanjeet Saingh Food Commissioner Delhi  Chief Minister Nangloi ration shop Delhi food minister Imran Hussain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp