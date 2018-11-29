Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks PM Modi for SC-monitored sealing drive 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the BJP at the Centre and the BJP-run Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the sealing drive being conducted since almost one year.



Addressing a public meeting ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Matiala area, Kejriwal said that in order to compel BJP, a ‘Gherao’ of Parliament should be done and ‘not let any BJP member come out of Parliament’.

“The BJP is entirely responsible for the sealing drive going on Delhi. It should bring in an ordinance to stop the drive. Since the last four years, the BJP has only tried to stop the work that we are doing. Today, because of this sealing drive, many people are unemployed, and are unable to pay school fee of their children,” Kejriwal said.

Hitting out at his rival and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Keriwal said Manoj Tiwari was just doing “theatrics” in order to gain sympathy from the people. “I challenge him to break the sealing of all the houses, factories and shops that have been sealed,” he said.

Tiwari was earlier summoned by the Supreme Court for breaking a seal of a dairy farm in East Delhi area, for which an First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against the BJP leader by the SC-appointed Monitoring Committee

“I appeal to Modi ji to bring in an ordinance in the Lok Sabha to stop the sealing drive. That is the only option. The BJP should not take revenge from the people of Delhi for the defeat that it faced in 2015 while electing the Aam Admi Party to power in the national capital,” Kejriwal added.