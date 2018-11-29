Home Cities Delhi

Opening doors of global luxe on Indian turf

Unlike the medieval times, luxury is no longer only the preserve of the royals.

Published: 29th November 2018

By Angela Paljor 
Unlike the medieval times, luxury is no longer only the preserve of the royals. After 1990, when India opened up to the world, luxury too began entering a new generation of a consumer class, which consisted of a large population of a young workforce, making serious money with increased international travel and brand awareness. “The lifestyle and habits of Indians has shifted from austerity to complete self-indulgence. Indians are now unapologetic about spending on luxury goods,” shares Ritu Beri, founder of the Luxury League, who is all set for the fourth edition of The Luxury Symposium.

The symposium is a one-day conference, offering a dynamic podium with interactive discussions between stalwarts, world-class creative thinkers, international business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and government officials. “Our aim is to be a rallying point for those who believe that strengthening commercial ties amongst nations is not only important for business, but also good for global living standards and for peace. By promoting dynamism, creativity and innovation in the luxury industry, we are creating a consortium internationally by targeting decision makers, luxury brands influential personalities and designers,” she  shares.

One of the missions of The Luxury League is to make the world aware of the wealth of knowledge contained within the workshops of companies as well as create career opportunities for the youth of India, besides supporting and promoting creativity. The Luxury League also provides support in specific areas like training for employment.

Beri started her journey as a young Indian fashion designer aspiring to conquer the huge global fashion world in Paris. Her never-ending journey was not a makeover; it meant doing whatever it took to spruce up her personal stamina. “My courage to go on came from the fact that I preferred disaster to nothingness. I loved the adventure of both weaving the rope and climbing it at the same time. I was the only Indian designer then, to be seen in Paris. I believe that the most courageous act was to think in English in a French-speaking city.”

Ritu wants to open the Indian doors to luxury brands from various countries. To learn from the masters and bring them on board, make the voice of India dependable abroad, create an increased pool of knowledge and competence and eventually strengthen the influence of India in the Global Luxury industry. 
The symposium is on  November 30 at Hyatt Regency Delhi, 12 pm to 8 pm.

