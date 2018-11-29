Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court pulls up Delhi HC over appointments

SC asserted that courts in the country had to function and that it was going to make sure that governments provided manpower and infrastructure for the same.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Delhi High Court for going slow on appointments, the Supreme Court on Thursday asserted that courts in the country had to function and that it was going to make sure that governments provided manpower and infrastructure for the same.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi emphasised that it was not for the high courts to wring their hands over the lack of infrastructure.

"Manpower and infrastructure are to be provided by the government and we will make sure they do it. We know only one thing, our courts have to function," the CJI said.

The remarks from the bench came after the registrar of the Delhi High Court submitted that they were going slow on appointment of new judges for want of adequate infrastructure, including court halls and residential units for the judicial officers.

"Fill up the vacant posts. If infrastructure is not there, it does not mean that you (HC) will not appoint judges," it said, making clear that the High Court would examine the proposal of the Delhi government on construction of 167 courtrooms in Delhi for judicial officers.

It said the apex court would ensure that the Delhi government provided the infrastructure for trial courts and their judges.

It said the government would have to provide courtrooms for 167 judges who will start functioning from July 2020.

It asked the Delhi High Court and the city government to give their representations on or before December 12 on completion of the courtrooms and residences for judges in the national capital.

The court was hearing a petition which highlighted issues of pendency in the subordinate courts and inaction by the state governments as well as various high courts in making appointments, which is a prime reason for increase in pendency.

During the hearing, the court also pulled up the West Bengal government for its lethargy in addressing the concerns and gave the West Bengal government a week to submit deadlines on completion of 422 court halls and 630 residential units in the state. It also ordered the chief secretary and finance secretary of the state to be present on December 6.

TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi HC

