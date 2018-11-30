Delhi government examines projects worth Rs 457 crore

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five projects worth more than Rs 457 crore were discussed by the Delhi government in a meeting held on Thursday. A new sports complex in Najafgarh costing Rs 139 crore which would cater to a population of more than four lakh people in the area is under consideration of the government.

The Public Works Department, which is the executing agency of the project, has submitted a proposal to use vacant land belonging to the Directorate of Education for this. The complex will have facilities for indoor and outdoor sports.

The PWD’s proposal for construction of an underpass on Mathura Road at Ashram Chowk was also discussed. As per the estimates the project would cost around Rs 77.92 crore. The area where the underpass is proposed is one of the busiest traffic junctions in the national capital. The present road capacity is inadequate to cater to the traffic needs and the underpass would help in clearing the traffic bottleneck, and construction work would be executed in three phases, expected to be completed in a year. The underpass would be connected with the Metro station at Ashram Chowk for public convenience.

Another proposal to address traffic woes, a bridge, would be constructed at Basiadarapur intersection on Najafgarh drain at a cost of around Rs 48 crore. The project is expected to be completed in two years.

The health and family welfare department has planned to construct a nine-storey, 460-bed maternity wing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in Khichripur. The cost of the project is more than Rs 143 crore, spanning over three phases.