Home Cities Delhi

#DilliChalo farmer's rally: Anger palpable among agitating kisans

Several farmers lamented how they have become landless and are working for meagre wages.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

AIKSCC members and farmers from across the country march towards the heart of the capital on the first day of the two-day march in New Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By Sanskriti Talwar & Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “If we have the power to elect the Prime Minister, we also have the power to bring him down. Our condition has gone from bad to worse in the last few years. Despite the government’s tall promises, it gave us nothing,” warned Om Prakash from Uttar Pradesh. The septuagenarian farmer from Bareilly summed up the anger among farmers, who have congregated at the heart of the capital in Ramlila Maidan. Farmers from north, south, east and west India are in Delhi to ‘wake up’ the government for relieving them of the agrarian crisis which they have been pushed into.

READ | Dilli Chalo: Thousands of farmers march to capital demanding loan waiver, better prices

“The politics of ‘mandir-masjid’ (temple-mosque) cannot run this country. The government needs to instead focus on the crisis we are facing. The Centre is looting us, and it needs to stop,” Bhagwan Singh, another farmer from UP, said.From below the Vindhyas, Shekhar and Palani from Tamil Nadu carried the skulls of four debt-burdened farmers who ended their lives after being unable to pay off their loans. “We are all here for the same goal that the government should hear our voices,” said Ayyakkannu, leader of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association.

READ | #DilliChalo farmer's rally: Support pours in both online, offline 

The main demands include adopting two private members bill in the joint session of Parliament — The Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill and The Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill — for freeing farmers from debt and for providing remunerative prices of agricultural products.  “We have been agitating for loan waivers and better MSP,” said Jairam, who came from Tapi in Gujarat.

Several farmers lamented how they have become landless and are working for meagre wages. “We are landless, homeless. What will the government give us?” asked Krishnadev Sharmas from Gaya in Bihar.
Dase Gowda from Hasaan in Karnataka and his group nodded in unison to assert that farmers would not relent till the government hears their grievances.  

No to Bullet train

Farmers from Maharashtra’s Palghar town also had their own grievance — PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious Bullet train project. These farmers want to save their land, which is likely to be acquired for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilli Chalo Kisan Mukti March farmers march Delhi AIKS Delhi farmers march Ramlila Maidan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp