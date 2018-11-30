Home Cities Delhi

The charm of real, short and sweet stories

With an exciting collection of short stories, The Best of Tall Tales takes a peep into the real lives of people. Editor Michael Burns talks about the charm, challenges and the character of the book.

Published: 30th November 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By SURIDHI SHARMA 
Express News Service

With an exciting collection of short stories, The Best of Tall Tales takes a peep into the real lives of people. Editor Michael Burns talks about the charm, challenges and the character of the book.“Considering our busy lives, short stories are always a great thing. On the train, on your break, or before bed. These are the places you can enjoy the stories. The subplots and secondary characters that a novel might have been stripped away, leaving you one on one with another human being, the main character.

There’s a great social experiment where two strangers just look into each other’s eyes for five minutes. It’s a profoundly moving yet simple experience. Short stories do the same thing. They are windows into one other person’s soul,” says Burns.

The stories are specific but also universal, he shares. “There is so much that we share as a species and I don’t mean specific experiences. I mean the fundamental search for meaning and acceptance. Those existential journeys, laid bare, are what this book highlights. With a few belly laughs along the way.”The biggest challenge for him was selecting the stories. “We have over 260 of them and I’d say that 150 of those are worthy of being in this book.”

All the stories are real, he shares. “The reason I say 99 per cent is because sometimes we change the name of a person in a story so that they aren’t singled out. That’s the only thing that’s changed and it’s a very reasonable concession I think,” he says, adding, “Sometimes people ask us why we do only true, personal, non-fiction stories. The answer is very simple. In other words, real life is so much more bizarre than anything anyone could possibly make up. It’s full of incredible stories already. All we have to do is notice them.”

In an era of instant gratification, where does he see the future of books and the culture of reading? “JK Rowling single-handedly saved reading, so I don’t think there’s any reason to worry about the future. Will there always be some people who opt for the drugs that are TV and social media as their primary consumption methods? Of course. But there are also eight billion people and counting. If human history has taught us anything, it’s that our species and storytelling are intimately connected. One cannot exist without the other.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp