Home Cities Delhi

Roof collapse in under-construction building in northwest Delhi kills one

A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said.

The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said.

Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot.

He said the department rescued three men and rushed them to a hospital. Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later, he added.

Last week, a five-storey building collapse in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area had led to the death of seven people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swaroop Nagar roof collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC