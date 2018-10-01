Roof collapse in under-construction building in northwest Delhi kills one

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man died of injuries sustained in a roof collapse in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar Monday, police said.

The deceased was a labourer who got trapped under debris after a portion of a roof of an under-construction building collapsed, they said.

Two more people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment, officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service officer said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot.

He said the department rescued three men and rushed them to a hospital. Among them, the condition of one person was critical and he succumbed to injuries later, he added.

Last week, a five-storey building collapse in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area had led to the death of seven people.