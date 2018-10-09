Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University students protest over hostel curfew

The protest was launched days after the Women students’ group Pinjratod submitted a list 21 demands to university Vice-Chancellor. 

Delhi University

Delhi University (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students of Delhi University (DU) on Monday protested at the campus over several issues faced by women students, such as “curfew timings”. Clashes also erupted between students and policemen during the protest. The protest was launched days after the Women students’ group Pinjratod submitted a list 21 demands to university Vice-Chancellor. 

The demands included removal of curfew timings from all women’s hostels in the university campus as well as affiliated colleges, the construction of new women’s hostel for those with physical disabilities and non-discriminatory accommodation for all women. 

Mounica Sreesai of Daulat Ram College said, “There 2.5 lakh students in DU, while only 5,000 hostel seats are available. It is difficult to afford living in Delhi for other students. Also, there’s disparity between men’s hostel and women’s hostels. The women have to pay double the fees in the name of safety and security...” “IIT, JNU have no curfew. In Jamia, the seniors were able to push the curfew timings from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

We are aiming for the same but we need complete removal of curfews,” said Tridisha, a student of Miranda House. 

“One major demand is also hostels for disabled students...” added Purnima Vijaya, another student.
A male student, also protesting, said, “The rules imposed are absolutely ridiculous. People are locked in. You are not allowed to order food. The worst part is this isn’t the case with men’s hostel.”

