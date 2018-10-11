Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation suspends school in-charge for 'religious segregation'

The decision came nearly an hour after NDMC mayor Adesh Gupta said to have sought a report on the issue.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Wednesday suspended the in-charge of its school in Wazirabad following an allegation by a group of teachers that the school is segregating students on the basis of religious identity.

The decision came nearly an hour after NDMC mayor Adesh Gupta said to have sought a report on the issue. “This is an unfortunate incident. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) doesn’t discriminate on the basis of religion. We have sought a report and anyone found guilty will be punished,” he had said.

In the school’s attendance register, the segregation surfaced section-wise with 36 Hindus in Class IA and 36 Muslims in Class IB, 47 Hindus in IIA, 26 Muslims and 15 Hindus in IIB and 40 Muslims in IIC. The Class IIIA comprised of 40 students all Hindus, 23 Hindus and 11 Muslims in Class IIIB, 40 Muslims in Class IIIC, and 14 Hindus and 23 Muslims in Class IIID. In Class IV, 40 Hindus in section A, 19 Hindus and 13 Muslims in section B, 35 Muslims in section C and 11 Hindus and 24 Muslims in section D. Class VA comprised of 45 Hindus, VB of 49 Hindus, VC of 39 Muslims and 2 Hindus and VD of 47 Muslims. MCD-run schools offer education till class 5 and according to Right to Education Act 2009, each section should comprise of 30 students at primary level.

According to the teachers, the reshuffling of students based on their religious identity began after July 2, when its principal was transferred and a teacher, CB Seharwat, was put in charge. Seharwat, however, has denied the allegations. He claimed the reshuffling was standard procedure.

Teachers’ Allegations 

  • According to teachers, reshuffling began when a teacher, CB Seharwat, became in charge.
  • Seharwat, however, has denied the allegations. He claimed the reshuffling was standard procedure.
