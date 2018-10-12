Home Cities Delhi

I-T raids continue in AAP minister's residence, offices

AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi, who met Gahlot at his residence earlier today, said that even after raiding the minister's residence for over 48 hours, the IT department has been unable to find anything.

Published: 12th October 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax (I-T) officials on Friday continued to carry out raids at premises linked to Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case.

AAP MLA Nitin Tyagi, who met Gahlot at his residence earlier today, said that even after raiding the minister's residence for over 48 hours, the IT department has been unable to find anything.

The raids began on Wednesday when the Income Tax department began to search nearly 16 places belonging to Gahlot.

Among the properties raided are Gahlot's residence, and companies like Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Ltd, which belong to the AAP MLA.

As per reports, Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted money has been recovered in the IT raids so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP IT Raids Kailash Gehlot Delhi Transport minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp