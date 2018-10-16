Home Cities Delhi

WATCH | BSP leader's son pulls out gun during fight in 5-star hotel, booked

The man has been identified as Ashish Pandey, son of former Member of Parliament from the BSP, Rakesh Pandey.

Published: 16th October 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The son of a BSP leader was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social media, police said Tuesday.

A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, they said.

An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the police had initiated action in the case.

"The Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others," the minister tweeted.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 13, police said.

In the video, Ashish Pandey, who is the son of BSP leader Rakesh Pandey, can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, the police officer said.

Pandey hails from Lucknow.

The victim told a news channel that the man with the gun walked up to him and hurled abuses.

"A man with a gun hurled abuses at us and walked up threateningly. I was intimidated and scared. The hotel staff were present at the spot. They tried to intervene but could not as they were also scared," the victim claimed.

The police said it had issued a Look Out Circular and also contacted their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.

Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Ajay Chaudhary said on the incident took place on October 14 at 3.40 am.

"No complaint was lodged by the victim and the hotel staff on the same day. There is negligence on the part of three parties -- the victim, hotel authorities and the accused," he said.

"The police have registered a case. We are coordinating with the UP Police and teams are looking out for him. We have added the relevant sections based on the video. A Look Out Circular has been opened up for him," he said.

He said the police are also trying to trace the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP leader Delhi Police Rakesh Pandey Ashish Pandey BSP leader's son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp