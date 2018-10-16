By PTI

NEW DELHI: The son of a BSP leader was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of a five-star hotel here, a video of which went viral on social media, police said Tuesday.

A complaint about the incident was received by the police Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel in RK Puram, following which a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, they said.

An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said.

#WATCH A man brandishes a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/G14eqVJU0U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the police had initiated action in the case.

"The Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and the IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others," the minister tweeted.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 13, police said.

In the video, Ashish Pandey, who is the son of BSP leader Rakesh Pandey, can purportedly be seen brandishing a gun in the foyer of the hotel, the police officer said.

Pandey hails from Lucknow.

The victim told a news channel that the man with the gun walked up to him and hurled abuses.

"A man with a gun hurled abuses at us and walked up threateningly. I was intimidated and scared. The hotel staff were present at the spot. They tried to intervene but could not as they were also scared," the victim claimed.

The police said it had issued a Look Out Circular and also contacted their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.

Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Ajay Chaudhary said on the incident took place on October 14 at 3.40 am.

"No complaint was lodged by the victim and the hotel staff on the same day. There is negligence on the part of three parties -- the victim, hotel authorities and the accused," he said.

"The police have registered a case. We are coordinating with the UP Police and teams are looking out for him. We have added the relevant sections based on the video. A Look Out Circular has been opened up for him," he said.

He said the police are also trying to trace the victim.