Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU oppose university's bid to impose CCS rules on teachers 

The JNUSU claimed that 48 teachers were issued show cause notices in August for participating in a day strike on July 31 to oppose the vice-chancellor's decisions.

Published: 19th October 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

JNUSU says the imposition of CCS rules will completely destroy the academic spirit and excellence of university (EPS | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Thursday criticised the varsity's move to impose Central Services Rules (CCS) on the teachers.

The JNUSU claimed that 48 teachers were issued show cause notices in August for participating in a day strike on July 31 to oppose the vice-chancellor's decisions.

They termed the varsity's move as "absurd, illegal and unconstitutional".

"Universities are autonomous spaces, and teachers are not part of the executives as Government servants are. The ruling regime must not impose the CCS rules on university faculty members, as these are actually framed for the government servants who have to carry forward specific duties and programs of the government," the JNUSU said.

The imposition of CCS rules will completely destroy the academic spirit and excellence of universities as now speaking or researching on pressing concerns of our times like caste discrimination, minority witch hunt, gender inequality, economic plunder of natural resources by corporate companies, poverty, unemployment and many more will surely invite the wrath of the ruling regime, it claimed.

"The idea of critical thinking, research, progress and development will all be criminalised and destroyed.

JNUSU strongly condemns the imposition of CCS rules and immediately demands that the government must stop all intimidating tactics to impose CCS rules," the student body said.

In its academic council meeting, the varsity had approached bringing teachers under the CCS Rules, which would mean teachers won't be able to criticise the administration or the ruling party.

Earlier, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had also opposed the move.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday accused some Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) members of spreading misinformation against the Academic Council's approval of the ordinance related to application of CCS rules on service matters in the varsity.

The approval of the ordinance by the Academic Council on October 5 is in conformity with the earlier resolution of the Executive Council of JNU and a UGC letter dated May 1 this year, the university said.

On May 1, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had communicated to the Registrar of JNU that until the university frames its rules on service matters, 'the University should follow the Govt of India rules/orders as applicable to Central Government civilian employees', it added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNUSU JNU Central Services Rules CCS rules SFI JNU Teachers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Hindi film actress Chitrangda Singh visited Mumbai's famous Durga Bari Samiti at Sheth Gokuldas Tejpal Hall on 17 October 2018 to join in the Maha Ashtami celebrations at the Samiti. The puja conducted by the Durga Bari Samiti is the oldest in the city. Click to see pictures.
Chitrangadha Singh celebrates Durga Puja at Mumbai's Durga Bari Samiti
Police chasing a protester who was agitating against the Supreme Court verdict. (Photo| B P Deepu/EPS)
Sabarimala turns war zone as police, mob clash at Nilakkal
facebook twitter whatsapp