JNUSU oppose university's bid to impose CCS rules on teachers 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Thursday criticised the varsity's move to impose Central Services Rules (CCS) on the teachers.

The JNUSU claimed that 48 teachers were issued show cause notices in August for participating in a day strike on July 31 to oppose the vice-chancellor's decisions.

They termed the varsity's move as "absurd, illegal and unconstitutional".

"Universities are autonomous spaces, and teachers are not part of the executives as Government servants are. The ruling regime must not impose the CCS rules on university faculty members, as these are actually framed for the government servants who have to carry forward specific duties and programs of the government," the JNUSU said.

The imposition of CCS rules will completely destroy the academic spirit and excellence of universities as now speaking or researching on pressing concerns of our times like caste discrimination, minority witch hunt, gender inequality, economic plunder of natural resources by corporate companies, poverty, unemployment and many more will surely invite the wrath of the ruling regime, it claimed.

"The idea of critical thinking, research, progress and development will all be criminalised and destroyed.

JNUSU strongly condemns the imposition of CCS rules and immediately demands that the government must stop all intimidating tactics to impose CCS rules," the student body said.

In its academic council meeting, the varsity had approached bringing teachers under the CCS Rules, which would mean teachers won't be able to criticise the administration or the ruling party.

Earlier, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had also opposed the move.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday accused some Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) members of spreading misinformation against the Academic Council's approval of the ordinance related to application of CCS rules on service matters in the varsity.

The approval of the ordinance by the Academic Council on October 5 is in conformity with the earlier resolution of the Executive Council of JNU and a UGC letter dated May 1 this year, the university said.

On May 1, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had communicated to the Registrar of JNU that until the university frames its rules on service matters, 'the University should follow the Govt of India rules/orders as applicable to Central Government civilian employees', it added.