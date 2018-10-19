Home Cities Delhi

Labourer dies as steel sheet pierces neck in northwest Delhi factory; owner held 

According to the police, the labourer was working when a piece of thin sheet of steel fell on him, piercing through his neck.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old labourer died after a piece of steel sheet pierced through his neck at a factory in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Satyendra Gaur, they said.

Police were reported about the incident on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, and the factory owner Sushil Kumar Singhal (50) has been arrested, the officer said.

According to the police, the labourer was working when a piece of thin sheet of steel fell on him, piercing through his neck.

Gaur was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The deceased was working in the factory for the last six years, he added.

 

