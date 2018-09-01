Home Cities Delhi

CYSS, AISA release joint manifesto for September 12 Delhi University Students' Union polls

Senior AAP leader Atishi said that the AISA and CYSS alliance opposes the privatisation and commercialisation of higher education.

Published: 01st September 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Installation of CCTV cameras, setting up police booths in campus, ending the culture of hooliganism and opposing commercialisation of education were some of the key points highlighted in the joint manifesto of AISA and CYSS which was launched Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and Left-wing student outfit All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls slated for September 12.

The manifesto also promised that the alliance would work towards setting up 'Chhatra Clinics' on the lines of the AAP-led Delhi government's mohalla clinics.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said the AISA and CYSS alliance opposes the privatisation and commercialisation of higher education.

"We also oppose the reduction in public funding to institutes. The Delhi government has been working towards installation of CCTV cameras in the national capital and we will get the cameras installed inside the campus too," she said at a press conference here.

Delhi University AISA president Kawalpreet Kaur said they hoped to end the "SUV culture" of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the "money power and muscle power" wielded by them during elections.

She said they would also fight for academic freedom in the varsity.

"ABVP has become like the Censor Board on the campus. It is getting increasingly difficult to organise events which are not in tune with ABVP's thinking. We will fight for academic freedom on campus," Kaur said.

The manifesto also promised to establish an autonomous Gender Sensitisation Committee as per the Supreme Court's Vishakha judgement, restarting the U-special and women's special bus facilities, concessional metro fares for students, establishing college canteens with good facilities and better accommodation.

"There have been no new hostels for students under the ABVP or NSUI. If we come to power, we will ensure that there are new hostels and no arbitrary curfew timings for girls," the Delhi University AISA president said.

Other claims mentioned in the manifesto include facilitating driving license facility in colleges under 'Door Service', struggle for the rights of SC/ST/OBC students, holding DU entrance examinations in English and Hindi, and ending discrimination against northeastern students.

